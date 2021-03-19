Rain forces Placerville cancelation

From Gary Thomas

Due to the excessive rain in the area Placerville Speedway has been forced to cancel tomorrow’s scheduled season opener. With the previous rain, plus cloud cover and cold temps today, the track surface and more importantly the pit area, will not have adequate time to dry for tomorrow. Those that purchased tickets on the website and pit passes on Pit Pay will be refunded their money minus the processing fees.

With the outlook appearing to be much better next week the quarter-mile now gears up to launch the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards opener next Saturday March 27th. Competing with SCCT will be the BCRA Lighting Sprints. Tickets will be available for the event this coming Monday morning at 8am on www.placervillespeedway.com