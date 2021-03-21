DeCaire Scores Fourth Win of the Season Saturday at Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 20, 2021) — Troy DeCaire picked up his fourth victory of the 2021 season Saturday with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at 4-17 Speedway. Mickey Kempgens, Tommy Nichols, Sport Allen, and L.J. Grimm rounded out the top five.
Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
4-17 Speedway
Punta Gorda, Florida
Saturday March 20, 2021
Feature:
1. 36-Troy DeCaire
2. 5s-Mickey Kempgens
3. 55-Tommy Nichols
4. 88A-Sport Allen
5. 88-LJ Grimm
6. 11-Joey Aguilar
7. 25-Bruce Brantley
8. 44-Gary Wiggins
9. 3-Travis Bliiemeister
10. 3x-Nikolas Andrade
11. J1-Michael Tharp