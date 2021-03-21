DeCaire Scores Fourth Win of the Season Saturday at Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (March 20, 2021) — Troy DeCaire picked up his fourth victory of the 2021 season Saturday with the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at 4-17 Speedway. Mickey Kempgens, Tommy Nichols, Sport Allen, and L.J. Grimm rounded out the top five.

Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series

4-17 Speedway

Punta Gorda, Florida

Saturday March 20, 2021

Feature:

1. 36-Troy DeCaire

2. 5s-Mickey Kempgens

3. 55-Tommy Nichols

4. 88A-Sport Allen

5. 88-LJ Grimm

6. 11-Joey Aguilar

7. 25-Bruce Brantley

8. 44-Gary Wiggins

9. 3-Travis Bliiemeister

10. 3x-Nikolas Andrade

11. J1-Michael Tharp