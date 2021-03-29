Spring Sprint Special Offers Trio Of Sprint Divisions At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The Spring Sprint Special is on tap this Friday night, April 2, at Williams Grove Speedway as a rare three-division open wheel sprint car racing program is spun off at 7:30 pm.

Featured will be the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars, the USAC East 360 wingless sprint cars and the PASS IMCA 305 sprints.

The 410 sprints will race in another 25-lap main paying $5,500 to win.

The Rapid Tire USAC East sprints will take to the track in their 2021 season opener, going 25 laps for $1,500 to win.

Adult general admission for the April 2 show is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

April 2 will be Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night at the track with the first 150 youth ages 12 and under entering the races at the frontstretch grandstand getting a free Easter treat.

Those lucky first 150 kids will get a free chocolate Easter Bunny courtesy of Hoseheads.com, the premiere sprint car internet website.

Defending track champion and opening day winner Freddie Rahmer will greet the kids at the gate from approximately 6 – 6:30 pm.

Steve Drevicki is the reigning USAC East series champion.

Drevicki won the very first show ever for the USAC East cars held at Williams Grove last August.

Friday, April 9 will see the ULMS Super Late Models return to Williams Grove along with a program of 410 sprint car racing.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.