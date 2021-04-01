Marysville Raceway This Saturday Night

By Troy Hennig

“Guess who is back, back again, fans are back, tell a friend,” sang track photographer Casey Lee, in honor of rap artist Eminem, once he caught wind that Marysville Raceway front grandstand is open for business this Saturday night. On Tuesday, Yuba County officials announced they were moving into the less restrictive Red Tier. This will allow Marysville raceway to open back up the grandstands to our loyal fan base.

“There is still nothing like sitting in the stands, smelling the fumes and seeing the dirt fly,” said Dennis Gage. “We are excited to have families safely return back to the race track and enjoy an exciting night of live entertainment.”

Winged 360 sprint cars, Dwarf Cars and Limited Late Models are scheduled for this Saturday, April 3rd. Pit gate for the competitors will open at 3 PM. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 PM. Cars will hit the action-packed quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 PM. Qualifying, heat races and main events will serve as the nights format.

To make things even easier, Marysville Raceway unveiled a new online ticket sale platform for the fans. Please visit our website www.marysvilleraceway.com and then click on the tickets tab. A new page will open and from there you can buy your tickets. Tickets purchased online are $15.00 for adults, $13.00 for juniors and seniors and $6.00 for kids. There is a $2.00 fee associated with the purchase.

hose

If the online ticket quota is not met, we will open the ticket booth at the Raceway on Saturday. Adult tickets will cost $17.00 on race day, $15.00 for juniors and seniors and $8.00 for kids.

With the good news that the grandstands are back open for the families and friends of our competitors, we also want to remind our fans to social distance themselves from other people while at the facility. Masks are recommended to be worn.

“It will be great to see fans back in our vast outdoor grandstands,” said track announcer Troy Hennig. “They bring the energy for the racers and even the track announcer.”