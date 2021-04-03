Nick Evans Wins Northwest Focus Midget Car Feature at Deming Speedway

EVERSON, Wash. (April 2, 2021) — Nick Evans opened the 2021 campaign with the Northwest Focus Midget Car Series in victory lane Friday at Deming Speedway. Chance Crum, Jake Munn, Levi Harliss, and Kyle Hanson rounded out the top five.
Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Deming Speedway
Everson, Washington
Friday April 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 24-Nick Evans
2. 7s-Chance Crum
3. 32m-Jake Munn
4. 09-Levi Harliss
5. 17-Kyle Hanson
6. 5C-Chris Foster
7. 95-Jesse Munn
8. 85-Jamee Gardner
9. 11T-Theron Smith
10. 12J-JD Dryden
11. 17M-Brian Rose
12. 15-Jacob Austin
13. 90H-Brian Holmkvist