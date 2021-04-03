Nick Evans Wins Northwest Focus Midget Car Feature at Deming Speedway

EVERSON, Wash. (April 2, 2021) — Nick Evans opened the 2021 campaign with the Northwest Focus Midget Car Series in victory lane Friday at Deming Speedway. Chance Crum, Jake Munn, Levi Harliss, and Kyle Hanson rounded out the top five.

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Deming Speedway

Everson, Washington

Friday April 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 24-Nick Evans

2. 7s-Chance Crum

3. 32m-Jake Munn

4. 09-Levi Harliss

5. 17-Kyle Hanson

6. 5C-Chris Foster

7. 95-Jesse Munn

8. 85-Jamee Gardner

9. 11T-Theron Smith

10. 12J-JD Dryden

11. 17M-Brian Rose

12. 15-Jacob Austin

13. 90H-Brian Holmkvist