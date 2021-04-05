Feature Winners: April 2-4, 2021

Friday April 2, 2021
|Track
|City/State
|Series/Division
|Winner
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Rained Out
|Avalon Raceway
|Lara, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Jock Goodyer
|Central Motor Speedway
|Cromwell, NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|Jamie Duff
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Series
|Nick Evans
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
|Gilgandra Speedway
|Gilgandra, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Bailey Goodwin
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Nick Penno
|Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Adam Garwood
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Luke Oldfield
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Luke Oldfield
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Jason Bates
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jack Dover
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
|Ryan Timms
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
|Wesley Smith
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Justin Sanders
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Steven Shebester
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Andy McElhannon
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USAC Midget Cars
|Daison Pursley
|Rosedale Speedway
|Rosedale, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Allstar Bastain
|RPM Speedway
|Crandall, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Keith Martin
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, NIC
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Rusty Hickman
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Rained Out
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Rained Out
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
Saturday April 3, 2021
|Track
|City/State
|Series/Division
|Winner
|82 Speedway
|Petty, TX
|Sprint Car Bandits
|Channin Tankersley
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Rained Out
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Rained Out
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Rained Out
|Arizona Speedway
|San Tan Valley, AZ
|ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series
|Zachary Madrid
|Arizona Speedway
|San Tan Valley, AZ
|ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region
|J.T. Imperial
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Cole Duncan
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Justin Peck
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Paul Weaver
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winterhaven, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Troy DeCaire
|Bairnsdale Speedway
|Granite Rock, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Christopher Temby
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Scott Dellinger
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jonathan Allard
|Borderline Speedway
|Mt. Gambier, SA
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Darren Mollenoyux
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Briggs Danner
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cam Schafer
|Central Arizona Speedway
|Casa Grande, AZ
|CAS Sprint Car Series
|Charles Davis Jr.
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Danny Smith
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Garrett Green
|Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
|Pevely, MO
|World of Outlaws
|Brad Sweet
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Chris Martin
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
|Dylan Westbrook
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series
|Mario Clouser
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, In
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Brady Bacon
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|A.J. Hopkins
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Jeff Rohrbaugh
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Billy Dietrich
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Jake Haulot
|Monarch Motor Speedway
|Wichita Fall, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints
|Paul White
|Morris Park Speedway Complex
|Dubbo, NSW
|Midget Cars
|Matt Smith
|Morris Park Speedway Complex
|Dubbo, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Troy Carey
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Mick D’Agastino
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Derek Sheaffer
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Jake Morgan
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Justin Sanders
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Nick Sweigart
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lance Dewease
|Riverland Speedway
|Renmark, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Rhys Heinrich
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|USAC Midget Cars
|Cannon McIntosh
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Dale Howard
|Robertson Holden International Speedway
|Palmerston North, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Michael Pickens
|Robertson Holden International Speedway
|Palmerston North, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jonathan Allard
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|New Mexico Motor Racing Association
|Devon Amos
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Brock Martin
Sunday April 4, 2021
|Track
|City/State
|Series/Division
|Winner
|Harrisville Speedway
|Ohakea,NZ
|Midget Cars
|Michael Pickens
|Harrisville Speedway
|Ohakea,NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Jonathan Allard
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Rained Out
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprintcars
|Cancelled
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Darren Mollenoyux
|Timmis Speedway
|Mildura, NIC
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Phil Lock