Feature Winners: April 2-4, 2021

Troy DeCaire. (David Sink photo)

Friday April 2, 2021

Track City/State Series/Division Winner
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Rained Out
Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Jock Goodyer
Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings Jamie Duff
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Series Nick Evans
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Brad Sweet
Gilgandra Speedway Gilgandra, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Bailey Goodwin
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars Nick Penno
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAS Winged 410 Sprint Cars Adam Garwood
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Luke Oldfield
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Luke Oldfield
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Jason Bates
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jack Dover
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Ryan Timms
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Wesley Smith
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Justin Sanders
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Steven Shebester
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Andy McElhannon
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR USAC Midget Cars Daison Pursley
Rosedale Speedway Rosedale, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars Allstar Bastain
RPM Speedway Crandall, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Keith Martin
Timmis Speedway Mildura, NIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars Rusty Hickman
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out

Saturday April 3, 2021

Track City/State Series/Division Winner
82 Speedway Petty, TX Sprint Car Bandits Channin Tankersley
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Rained Out
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Rained Out
Arizona Speedway San Tan Valley, AZ ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series Zachary Madrid
Arizona Speedway San Tan Valley, AZ ASCS Southwest Sprint Car Region J.T. Imperial
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Cole Duncan
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Justin Peck
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Paul Weaver
Auburndale Speedway Winterhaven, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series Troy DeCaire
Bairnsdale Speedway Granite Rock, VIC Wingless V6 Sprintcars Christopher Temby
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Scott Dellinger
Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jonathan Allard
Borderline Speedway Mt. Gambier, SA Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Darren Mollenoyux
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Briggs Danner
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cam Schafer
Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ CAS Sprint Car Series Charles Davis Jr.
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Danny Smith
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars Garrett Green
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws Brad Sweet
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Winged 360 Sprint Cars Chris Martin
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Dylan Westbrook
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series Mario Clouser
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, In USAC National Sprint Car Series Brady Bacon
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars A.J. Hopkins
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Jeff Rohrbaugh
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Billy Dietrich
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Jake Haulot
Monarch Motor Speedway Wichita Fall, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints Paul White
Morris Park Speedway Complex Dubbo, NSW Midget Cars Matt Smith
Morris Park Speedway Complex Dubbo, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Troy Carey
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints Mick D’Agastino
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Derek Sheaffer
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Jake Morgan
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Justin Sanders
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Nick Sweigart
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lance Dewease
Riverland Speedway Renmark, SA Wingless V6 Sprintcars Rhys Heinrich
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR USAC Midget Cars Cannon McIntosh
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Dale Howard
Robertson Holden International Speedway Palmerston North, NZ Midget Cars Michael Pickens
Robertson Holden International Speedway Palmerston North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jonathan Allard
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Devon Amos
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Brock Martin

Sunday April 4, 2021

Track City/State Series/Division Winner
Harrisville Speedway Ohakea,NZ Midget Cars Michael Pickens
Harrisville Speedway Ohakea,NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Jonathan Allard
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprintcars Rained Out
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprintcars Cancelled
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Darren Mollenoyux
Timmis Speedway Mildura, NIC Winged 360 Sprint Cars Phil Lock

 

