RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Airing Live Video Streams of ASCS National Tour, USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association and ASCS Sooner Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 12, 2021) – Four races at four tracks spanning three series highlight this weekend’s action for RacinBoys All Access subscribers.

A RacinBoys Broadcasting Network live video stream from a pair of Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour races, a USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association show and an ASCS Sooner Region event will be broadcast.

It begins on Friday when the ASCS National Tour makes its debut at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa.

Saturday will be a busy night showcasing the ASCS National Tour event at Park Jefferson International Speedway in North Sioux City, S.D. It marks the first time the series has visited the dirt oval since its debut in July 2016 when Blake Hahn captured the feature victory.

Additionally, Saturday will be the season opener for the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association as the series visits Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Neb. It will be the only race in Nebraska for the series this season.

The ASCS Sooner Region invades Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Sunday for the first of five visits this year. Dylan Westbrook leads the championship standings entering the race after splitting the season-opening doubleheader with Ryan Timms.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

In other news, RacinBoys plans on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.

