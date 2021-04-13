LRP TO HOST THE MAXIMA RACING OIL MUST SEE RACING LIGHTS OPENER

From MSR
April 12, 2021 – Holly, Michigan – The Maxima Racing Oil Must See
Racing Lights Series is one week away from kicking off its 2021 season.
The action begins for the second year series on Saturday April 17 at
Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio.
Defending series champion JJ Henes will attempt to defend his throne.
The Lagrange, Ohio teenager won the 2020 championship on the final
night of the season. A tight point battle with Dylan Watson went right
down to the wire. Henes won by a mere two points to claim the 2020
championship and collected one feature victory in the process.
The series, powered by 602 GM sealed crate motors, was created to give
younger drivers seat time in a winged asphalt sprint car and
give the MSR 410 series a feeder system of top-notch young talent. The
series has done just that as a handful of drivers from this series will
make their 410 debuts in 2021.
This year’s roster of drivers will be a mixture of youth and veterans.
Former Supermodified veteran and current MSR 410 competitor Charlie
Shultz is expected to compete in 2021 as well as Jacob Dolinar who also
competes in the 410 series.
Other drivers expected to compete include Joshua Sexton, James Rader,
Joey Wyckoff, Dylan Watson, Justin Stanley, John Reiser, Tim Henthorn,
Jason Rader and 17-year-old lady racer Lauren DePasquale.
It is only fitting that the season opener will be hosted by Lorain
Raceway Park as many drivers in the series call LRP home. LRP will also
host
the series in June, August and for the series championship in October.
Henes and Wyckoff each found victory lane at LRP in 2020 Maxima
Racing Oil Must See Racing Lights Series.
For more info on the Maxima Racing Oils Must See Racing Lights Series
please log on to www.mustseeracing.com [1] as well as Facebook.