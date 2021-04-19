Sooner Sprints head to Enid Speedway, new dual heat race format this weekend

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 18, 2021) – The new Sooner Sprint Series is back in action this weekend with a stop at Enid Speedway on Saturday (April 24).

When the third event of the 2021 season gets underway a new duel heat race procedure will be in effect that is hoped will provide an equal opportunity for for all drivers to earn passing points which determine the A feature lineup.

Using a 24 car field as an example……….

Those that drew the highest 12 numbers in the first draw and started in rows 3 and 4 will redraw from only the lowest 12 numbers and will start in rows 1 and 2 in the next round of heat (qualifiers).

Those that drew the lowest half of the numbers and stared in rows 1 and 2 will redraw from the highest half of numbers and start in the other rows. Passing points for the second round of heat (qualifiers) will be awarded just as the first round of heats. Total combined points earned in both heat and qualifier races will determine the B and A Feature line ups which will be lined straight up by how the driver earned their passing points.

Saturday’s feature at the Garfield County Fairgrounds 3/8’s mile oval will pay $1,000-to-win and $200-to-start.

Veteran drivers earned victories in the first two Sooner Sprint Series shows. Danny Smith of Sand Springs won the season opener at Monarch Motor Speedway while Loyd Clevenger topped the field at Oklahoma Sports Park.

What you need to know…….

What: Sooner Sprint Series.

Where: Enid Speedway.

When: Saturday, April 24.

Times: Pit gates open at 3 p.m., Grandstand opens at 4, Hot laps 7, Racing starts at 7:30.

Website: SoonerSprintSeries.com, EnidSpeedway.net