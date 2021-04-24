Tyler Street Wins OVSCA Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway

Tyler Street. (Dan McFarland photo)

WASHINGTON, W.V. (April 23, 2021) — Tyler Street won the first main event of the 2021 season for the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway. Jamie Myers, Hunter Lynch, Jordan Harbor and Josh Davis rounded out the top five.

