RacinBoys All Access Airing ASCS Sooner Region Doubleheader and ASCS National Tour Event in Tennessee This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 10, 2021) – RacinBoys All Access subscribers have the opportunity to tune into a trio of winged sprint car races this weekend.

The action begins on Friday with the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network airing the opening night of the Walleye Rodeo Roundup hosted by Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Okla. The two-day ASCS Sooner Region event concludes on Saturday and will also have a live video stream.

Additionally, the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour’s debut at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn., on Saturday will have a live stream. It marks the 41st career national race in the state and the first since 2017.

Each video stream will showcase hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

Ryan Timms is atop the ASCS Sooner Region championship standings thanks to a pair of wins. Jeremy Campbell is 104 points out of the lead with Brandon Anderson, Kyle Clark and Sean McClelland rounding out the top five in the standings, respectively.

Matt Covington took over the lead in the ASCS National Tour championship standings following his recent victory in Michigan. Blake Hahn is only six points back with J.J. Hickle 13 points behind Covington. Dylan Westbrook (60 points), Seth Bergman (72 points) and Scott Bogucki (89 points) are also within double digits of the points lead.

Also of note, a live audio broadcast of the United Rebel Sprint Series race on Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan., is free to RacinBoys members.

Racing fans should also stay tuned as RacinBoys is working on being available via several streaming options this spring. Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV will all offer a RacinBoys app in the coming months.