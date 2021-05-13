Daniel Sidelined From World of Outlaws Tour by Concussion

Inside Line Promotions

CARROLLTON, Mo. (May 12, 2021) – A nasty concussion and recurring symptoms have kept Mason Daniel off the race track since his vicious crash on April 30.

Daniel is recuperating at his shop in Missouri. He has missed the last three World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races and he will be unable to race in the trio of races on tap this week.

“I’ve had concussions before, but this one has been the worst,” he said. “The day after the crash I couldn’t make it 10 minutes of doing something without getting confused. Now I’m able to work throughout the morning without any problems showing up until the afternoon. The doctor said I need to make it 48 straight hours without symptoms before I will be cleared to return to racing so right now I’m doing my best to recover.”

Daniel, who is in his second season on the World of Outlaws trail, added that there is no timetable for when he will be able to resume racing.

“It’s tough to be sitting while everyone else is racing, but we need to take the recovery seriously and make sure I’m ready to get back in the race car before I return,” he said. “World of Outlaws officials have been supportive and asked that I submit a doctor’s note stating that I’m cleared to race before they give the thumbs up so I appreciate that they are taking it as serious as we are.

“I want to reassure our partners and fans that we will be back as soon as possible. Sometimes in racing you are dealt with a setback like we have been, but we will rebound from this. I want to also thank everyone who has been supportive.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.masondanielracing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MasonDRacing

SPONSORS –

Daniel would like to thank Young’s Commercial Transfer, TruStar Energy, Dillon Risk Management, BTC Bank, Valley Pacific, Extreme Brand Products, Razzle Dazzle, Black Mask Divers, Move My Mass, King Racing Products, Smith Titanium, Wings Unlimited, Bell Helmets, Golden State Peterbilt, E.M. Tharp and Fresno Truck Center for their continued support.