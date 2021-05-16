Smith Slides to Skagit Speedway Win

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wash. (May 15, 2021) — Sundrenched Skagit Speedway saw four classes in action on Saturday night, and it was Cam Smith thrilling the crowd with a late race slidejob to take the win in the Budweiser 360 Sprints. Joining Smith as winners on the night were Nick Evans, Adam Holtrop and Mike Macpherson.

Greg Hamilton set the pace in the 360 division, but Smith and the company behind him in third and fourth were never too far off the pace, with both Colton Heath and Jason Solwold occasionally nipping at Cam’s heels. As Hamilton hit traffic toward the mid stages of the 25 lap A Main, he altered his line a bit, going low in turns 1 and 2 and allowing Smith to close right up to him from the top side of the speedway. On lap 20, Smith pulled the trigger on a slidejob in turns one and two, barreling underneath Hamilton to take the top spot and breaking Greg’s momentum in the process. It was academic from there, as Smith drove away to Sage Fruit Victory Lane, with Solwold jumping up to second in the final laps and Hamilton finishing third. Solwold was the fast qualifier, with heat wins going to Jeff Dunlap, Eric fisher and Colby Johnson.

In the NW Focus Midgets, Nick Evans picked the perfect spot to show a tire to Travis Jacobson. Jacobson had led from lap two through 23 with Evans tight on him the whole way before Evans showed a tire to Jacobson getting into turn one, then drove underneath him on the exit of turn two. Pulling ahead at the entrance to turn three, Evans would lead the final two laps for his first Skagit Speedway win of the season and fourth overall with the series. Jacobson and Alex Peck rounded out the podium. Evans, Peck and Jesse Munn earned heat race wins.

Adam Holtrop put on a master class in passing slower traffic in the Skagit Aggregates Modifieds main event. Time and again, second place runner Craig Moore would close on Adam, but Holtrop consistently carved through slower traffic, threading the needle multiple times in between cars he was lapping to add padding to his lead and eventually, taking the checkered flag first ahead of Moore and Rick Smith. Smith and Dan Buteschoen won the heat races.

Mike Macpherson picked the perfect night to win his first Outlaw Tuner main. With $200 put up by DEW Investing to the winner, Macpherson led all 18 laps of the main, including surviving a green-white-checkered restart to seal the deal ahead of Don Briggs Sr and Howard Vos. Heat wins went to Macpherson and Vos.

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Saturday May 15, 2021

Qualifying

1. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.105[13]

2. 33-Colton Heath, 11.128[2]

3. 17-Cam Smith, 11.152[8]

4. 96-Greg Hamilton, 11.190[18]

5. F1-Corbyn Fauver, 11.191[19]

6. 33S-Lance Sargent, 11.198[16]

7. 14C-Chase Goetz, 11.221[4]

8. 10C-Chance Crum, 11.263[7]

9. 22X-Colby Johnson, 11.300[15]

10. 15-Jeff Dunlap, 11.386[10]

11. 59-Eric Fisher, 11.391[3]

12. 17C-Chris Bullock, 11.420[14]

13. 4L-Lane Taylor, 11.487[5]

14. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.518[12]

15. 28R-Eric Rockl, 11.543[1]

16. 14B-Bailey Sucich, 11.745[6]

17. 0-Ashleigh Johnson, 11.862[17]

18. 29W-Steven James, 12.056[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Jeff Dunlap[1]

2. 14C-Chase Goetz[2]

3. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

4. 10L-Brock Lemley[7]

5. 96-Greg Hamilton[3]

6. 14B-Bailey Sucich[5]

7. 4L-Lane Taylor[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 59-Eric Fisher[1]

2. 33-Colton Heath[4]

3. 10C-Chance Crum[2]

4. F1-Corbyn Fauver[3]

5. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[5]

6. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 22X-Colby Johnson[2]

2. 17-Cam Smith[4]

3. 17C-Chris Bullock[1]

4. 33S-Lance Sargent[3]

5. 28R-Eric Rockl[5]

6. 29W-Steven James[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17-Cam Smith[2]

2. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

3. 96-Greg Hamilton[1]

4. 33-Colton Heath[3]

5. 10L-Brock Lemley[15]

6. 14C-Chase Goetz[7]

7. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[13]

8. 33S-Lance Sargent[6]

9. 14B-Bailey Sucich[16]

10. 59-Eric Fisher[11]

11. 4L-Lane Taylor[19]

12. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[17]

13. 28R-Eric Rockl[14]

14. 15-Jeff Dunlap[10]

15. F1-Corbyn Fauver[5]

16. 22X-Colby Johnson[9]

17. 10C-Chance Crum[8]

18. 17C-Chris Bullock[12]

19. 29W-Steven James[18]

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Heat Race #1

1. 24-Nick Evans[1]

2. 71-Travis Jacobson[3]

3. 7S-Tristin Thomas[5]

4. 41-Ashley Thompson[6]

5. 32-Mark Steen[4]

6. 21H-Todd Hartmann[7]

7. 5C-Chris Foster[2]

8. 90C-Stuart Milner[8]

Heat Race #2

1. 95-Jesse Munn[2]

2. 09-Levi Harliss[8]

3. 32M-Jake Munn[7]

4. 85-Jamee Gardner[6]

5. 90H-Brian Holmkvist[4]

6. 39-Dave Mills[1]

7. 77-Tyler West[3]

8. 57-Hailey Bower[5]

Heat Race #3

1. 13A-Alex Peck[2]

2. 00-Alden Ostrom[1]

3. 15-Jacob Austin[3]

4. 17-Kyle Hanson[6]

5. 29-Katie Jackson[5]

6. 23-Randy Schaaf[7]

7. 17M-Shane Smith[4]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24-Nick Evans[4]

2. 71-Travis Jacobson[1]

3. 13A-Alex Peck[2]

4. 00-Alden Ostrom[6]

5. 7S-Tristin Thomas[7]

6. 32M-Jake Munn[8]

7. 09-Levi Harliss[5]

8. 17-Kyle Hanson[12]

9. 15-Jacob Austin[9]

10. 17M-Shane Smith[21]

11. 29-Katie Jackson[15]

12. 32-Mark Steen[13]

13. 21H-Todd Hartmann[16]

14. 90H-Brian Holmkvist[14]

15. 57-Hailey Bower[23]

16. 77-Tyler West[20]

17. 39-Dave Mills[17]

18. 41-Ashley Thompson[10]

19. 85-Jamee Gardner[11]

20. 90C-Stuart Milner[22]

21. 23-Randy Schaaf[18]

22. 5C-Chris Foster[19]

23. 95-Jesse Munn[3]