Davenport & Angell Park Opener Next Up for the Badger Midgets

By Quinn McCabe

May 17, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association kicks its first doubleheader of the 2021 season this weekend with events Friday at the Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA, and Sunday at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

The Davenport Speedway, located in the hometown of midget racing legends Mel & Don Kenyon, has played host to various Midget racing organizations throughout its history dating back to at least the 1940s. The last midget race hosted by the Davenport Speedway was held September 8, 1995, with Badger champion driver, Kevin Doty, taking the win. Some notable midget drivers who have had success at the track include Doty, Mel Kenyon, Dave Ray, Lee Kunzman, and Bob Tattersall. Pit gates open at 4:00 pm with Hot Laps at 6:30 pm and racing to follow. Other racing action at the track include Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, Koehler Electric Street Stocks, QCJeeps.com Sport Compacts, and Midwest Jalopies.

The Angell Park Speedway will conclude the weekend with its season opener after a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The last driver to win a Badger Midget feature in the month of May was Robbie Ray in 2016. The Angell Park Speedway season opener is a Wisconsin racing tradition that brings much fanfare and excitement to the city of Sun Prairie. “After missing all of last season, it will be great to open the facility we all love,” stated BMARA president Quinn McCabe. The historic ⅓ mile clay oval will play host to the Badger Midget Series, the MSA 360 Sprints, and the Wisconsin Dirt Legends. Pit gates will open at 3:00 pm with grandstands open at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30 pm.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2021 season.