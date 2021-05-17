USAC East Coast Sprint Cars, 305 Sprints, Limited Late Models & Roadrunners May 22

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will present the first four division show of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, featuring the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars, PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars, limited late models, and roadrunners on A&A Auto Stores Night.

May 22 will also be Family Night with students ages 17 and under admitted FREE general admission. Track gates will open at 5 p.m.

The open wheel portion of the show will feature twin 20-lap features for the wingless 360 sprints and winged 305 sprints. The limited late models will make their third start of the season in a 20-lap feature, with the roadrunners going 12 laps in distance for the fourth time this year.

The USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint cars made their debut at Selinsgrove last August, and will be featured three times this season at the track. The race last year, run in conjunction with the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series Bill Holland Classic, was won by Brady Bacon.

For the Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars, the May 22 race will mark the second appearance of the season. Justin Mills won the division’s April 10 race.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the Renegade Monster Truck Show Tour will be in action Saturday, May 29 (sold out), with a second show recently added for Sunday, May 30 (tickets available on monstersinselinsgrove.com).

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021:

RACING:

USAC East Coast Wingless 360 Sprint Cars

PASS/IMCA 305 Sprint Cars

Limited Late Models

Roadrunners

GATES: 5PM

QUALIFYING: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults $15

Students 17 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $30