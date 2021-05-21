Brian Brown Racing Teams Up With Whisps for NASCAR Truck Series Race and Sprint Car Season

Inside Line Promotions

– GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 21, 2021) – Brian Brown Racing is pleased to announce a partnership with Whisps.

The popular snack company will serve as a sponsor when veteran sprint car driver Brian Brown makes his NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series debut at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on July 9. Brown will pilot the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports entry during the 200-lap race at dirt.

Whisps will also be a sponsor on Brown’s sprint car as he races throughout the Midwest as well as at some marquee events along the East Coast.

“Our partnership with Brian Brown is really exciting,” Whisps Senior Vice President of Marketing Katie Nahoum said. “We are looking forward to working with him and Casey’s to introduce Whisps cheese snacks to new audiences. We are proud to partner with Brian on his NASCAR truck and with his sprint car team for the remainder of the season.”

Whisps Snacks is the cheese crisps snack company that’s on a mission to bring premium, quality cheese to people nationwide. Made with 100% real cheese and select premium spices, all Whisps are baked and not fried, delivering high-quality and delicious snacking experience.

“Whisps is a great product available at a lot of places, including Casey’s,” Brown said. “Any time you can bring a new partner into your team that’s great. I’m excited for Whisps to be a part of the NASCAR Truck Series race at Knoxville, which will be a new experience for us. They will also be on our sprint car, which is exciting.”

BRIAN BROWN RACING –

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed more than 120 feature victories and three track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, since the team was created in 2008. For more information, visit http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com .