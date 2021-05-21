Plenty of Action in $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, May 20, 2021 – Pennsylvania Posse runner Robbie Kendall continues to lead the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals sponsorship race, but the last couple weeks have seen other drivers making their moves! The contest has returned, and there is an added vigor this year, as second place will receive $10,000 and third place $5,000. All drivers and teams competing at either the Knoxville 360 Nationals or the Knoxville Nationals are eligible. Supporters of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum are asked to participate.

Ohio’s Jac Haudenschild, competing in his final season now trails Kendall, ahead of Dominic Scelzi, who recently swept four features during the Peter Murphy Classic activities in California. Nation Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee and previous winner of the contest, Lance Dewease is currently fourth, ahead of Iowa’s Carson McCarl and McKenna Haase, Missouri’s Brian Brown and the Black Pearl #101 sprint car team from the Cincinnati, Ohio area.

Again, in addition to the $20,000 first place prize from Richard and Jennifer Marshall of Priority Aviation for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, the second place earner will be awarded $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Lance Dewease of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, was the recipient of the $20,000 sponsorship in the program’s inaugural season of 2019. The program brought in over $60,000 to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum that season.

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, at 6 p.m. C.S.T., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!