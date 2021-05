QUINCY, Mich. (May 22, 2021) — Ryan Ruhl won the Sprints on Dirt feature Saturday at Butler Motor Speedway. The victory was Ruhl’s second of the weekend backing up his Great Lakes Super Sprint win Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. Ruhl won the dash and then dominated the main event. Chase Ridenour, Max Stambaugh, Corbin Gurley, and Joshua Turner rounded out the top five.