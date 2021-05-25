MSA 360 Sprint Car drivers gear up to honor racing legend at Fuzzy Fassbender Classic

PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS

May 25, 2021 – A highly competitive field of Akright Auto Parts of Sheboygan Falls Midwest Sprint Car Association 360 Sprint Car drivers is expected to converge for a high-speed battle in tribute to a late Southeastern Wisconsin racing legend for the inaugural Fuzzy Fassbender Classic on the MSA series’ fastest track – the Dodge County Fairgrounds “horsepower half mile” in Beaver Dam, Wis. on Friday, May 28.

The special event is set to be run in memory of Ernest “Fuzzy” “The Hound” Fassbender, who was a highly successful Modified driver during his lengthy racing career, which ran from 1949 to 1982, as well as one of the key organizers and contributors to the racing program at the Dodge County Fairgrounds facility over the years.

Fassbender, who passed away in January 2019, was part of the inaugural class to be inducted into the Southeast Wisconsin Short Track Hall of Fame in Hartford in 2007.

Four-time MSA champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, who is running a limited MSA schedule this year, swept series action at the high-speed Dodge County Fairground facility last year, with victories on September 25, as well as in the fourth annual Harry Neitzel Memorial race on Sept. 4.

Among the favorites to visit victory lane in the debut edition of the Fuzzy Fassbender Classic are current MSA point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan, who has tallied two MSA A-main victories in 2021, as well as 2011 MSA champion Ben Schmidt of Howards Grove, who has also visited victory lane twice in MSA competition in 2021, and five-time MSA champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee, who won the 2017 Harry Neitzel Tribute Race at the Dodge County Fairgrounds and owns one MSA A-main win in 2021.

Other top MSA contenders expected to join the Fuzzy Fassbender Classic field include 2018 Plymouth Dirt Track Racing 360 Sprint Car champion Justin Miller of Plymouth, who has claimed one MSA A-main victory this year at The Plymouth Dirt Track, third-year competitor Justin Erickson of Plymouth, 2005 MSA champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett, Will Gerrits of Waupun, Tim Haddy of Waupun, top MSA rookie of the year candidate Matt Rechek of Beaver Dam and Adam Miller of Plymouth.

Also on the card will be the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Car Series, along with the Modified division.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m., spectator gates are set to open at 4 p.m. with warm ups at 5 p.m. and hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow with opening ceremonies slated for 6:30 p.m.

Spectator admission is $25 for adults with kids 6-12 $5 and children 5 and under admitted free. Pit admission is $30.