Rain Shortened Return to Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

May 23, 2021- Sun Prairie, WI — For the first time since September of 2019 “The Mighty Roar of the Midgets” returned to Angell Park Speedway on Sunday night after sitting idle in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. The Badger Midgets filled the pit area with a stellar 30 car field poised to put on a spectacular show in front of an energized crowd. Technical difficulties forced BMARA officials to scrap qualifying, lining everyone up based on pill draw for the heat races.

Heat Race #1 went to Zach Boden. The Cambridge native was able to jump out to the early lead and never looked back. He was followed across the line by Jake Neuman, David Budres, Derek Doerr, and Jake Goeglein rounding out the top 5.

In Heat Race #2 Andy Baugh looked to be well on his way to picking up right where he left off in Dubuque, IA before a mechanical hiccup forced him to the pit area handing the lead to Rookie contender Kyle Stark. While leading, his #2 machine would mysteriously shut off forcing him to the pit area. With two of the top young guns in the pits with mechanical problems, it was up to two of the series veterans fighting for the win. DeMotte, Indiana’s Kurt Mayhew would fend off challenges from “KO” Kevin Olson much to the delight of the Midget aficionados in the stands. Todd Kluever finished 3rd in his midget debut with Dave Collins Jr, and Stark rounding out your top five.

Heat # 3 went to Lamont Critchett. The Indiana resident, who started on the front row, told everyone to come and get me. Critchett jumped out to a straightaway lead early before Cody Weisensel made a valiant effort to defend his home turf. Weisensel closed to within 2 car lengths before hopping the lip in turns 1-2 allowing Critchett to once again step away. At the line, it was Critchett, Weisensel, Mike Stroik, Chris Adrien, and Harrison Kleven rolling across to complete your top five.

The fourth and final Heat of the night saw two-time defending series Champion Chase McDermand slice his way through the field and take the victory. McDermand built up over a half a track lead lapping his way to 3rd place before taking the checkers. Sean Murphy, Ken Hanson, Matt Rechek, and Shay Sassano completed the top five.

The B Main saw eight cars fighting for the final six spots in tonight’s 25 lap A-Main. Baugh and the 6b team were able to get their issues sorted out from earlier in the night, rebounding to claim the win convincingly over Adrien, Stark, Koch, Mike Unger, and Sassano. Unfortunately following the completion of the B-Main, the skies opened up forcing officials to cancel the remainder of the evening’s events.

The Badger Midgets will be back in action on Saturday Night June 4th at the Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois before returning to Angell Park Speedway on Sunday, June 5th.

The Howard Law Cash Draw winner for the night was Lamont Critchett.

B Feature 1 12 Laps | 00:02:33.577 | High Performance Lubricants

1. 6B-Andy Baugh[6]; 2. 3Z-Chris Adrien[1]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[3]; 4. 71-Kyle Koch[5]; 5. 76-Mike Unger[4]; 6. 31-Shay Sassano[8]; 7. 24-Aaron Muhle[7]; 8. 92-Dan Kleven[2]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:14.000 | Auto Meter 1. 51-Zach Boden[2]; 2. 57-Jake Neuman[4]; 3. 31B-David Budres[3]; 4. 20D-Derek Doerr[5]; 5. 8-Jake Goeglein[7]; 6. 76-Mike Unger[6]; 7. 5K-Kevin Douglas[1]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:03:37.000 | Simpson 1. 21K-Kurt Mayhew[4]; 2. 9K-Kevin Olson[7]; 3. 55-Todd Kluever[3]; 4. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[5]; 5. 2-Kyle Stark[2]; 6. 6BAndy Baugh[1]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:05.000 | Engler 1. 14-Lamont Critchett[1]; 2. 20-Cody Weisensel[4]; 3. 9S-Mike Stroik[2]; 4. 3Z-Chris Adrien[3]; 5. 29-Harrison Kleven[7]; 6. 71-Kyle Koch[5]; 7. 24-Aaron Muhle[6]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:02:10.937 | Engler 1. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 2. 5X-Sean Murphy[3]; 3. 77-Ken Hanson[6]; 4. 5R-Matthew Rechek[2]; 5. 31-Shay Sassano[1]; 6. 92-Dan Kleven[7]