RacinBoys Debuting New Website and Apps This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (May 25, 2021) – RacinBoys is excited to release a new platform and the long-awaited apps just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The new website – http://www.RacinBoys.tv – hosts the live and On-Demand video content produced by the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network.

Additionally, RacinBoys now has an app on IOS, APPLE TV, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, ROKU and FIRESTICK TV.

RacinBoys All Access subscribers can view live events either at the new RacinBoys website or via the apps.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month or just $150 for a year if ordered within the next 30 days. The subscription offers live video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and numerous other series throughout the Midwest. It also provides access to all On-Demand video content. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

If you are already a RacinBoys All Access member you received an email with all of the details you need to know about how to access the new platform. If you want to become a RacinBoys All Access member, visit http://www.RacinBoys.tv or download your favorite app.

The special 30-day promotion is only available on the website. Those who sign up for an annual subscription for only $150 will be grandfathered in at that price. That is a $100 SAVINGS once the price goes back to normal.

A half-dozen races will have a live video stream this weekend for RacinBoys All Access subscribers.

The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour invades Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo., on Saturday and Sunday for the inaugural Sprint and Midget Nationals presented by The Drivers Project. Both nights will air live from hot laps through the Victory Lane interviews.

All three nights of the Oil Capital Racing Series tripleheader – Friday at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.; Saturday at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.; and Sunday at Longdale Speedway in Longdale, Okla. – will be broadcast.

The USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association’s visit to Double X Speedway in California, Mo., on Sunday can also be watched live.

RACINBOYS

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .