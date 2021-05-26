TBJ Promotions’ Midget Round Up Invades Airport Raceway This Saturday and Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (May 25, 2021) – There has never been a repeat winner during the midget portion of the Midget Round Up presented by the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The TBJ Promotions event at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan., has featured a different driver standing atop the podium during nine total midget A Mains. Fans will get a chance to see if that tradition continues this Saturday and Sunday during the sixth edition of the spectacle.

The POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League and the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association are co-sanctioning the midget portion of the doubleheader with the NOW600 Series Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class divisions competing each night as well.

Cannon McIntosh and Trey Gropp split the two midget features last year. Andrew Felker and Chance Morton were victorious in 2019. Wesley Smith and Hank Davis topped the fields in 2018. Matt Moore and Kory Schudy posted wins in 2017. Steven Shebester captured the finale in 2016 after the opening round rained out.

Perhaps a new driver or two will find the Winner’s Circle this weekend.

Jake Neuman leads the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League championship standings with Gropp second and Emerson Axsom both within 30 points.

Zac Taylor holds the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association standings with 12-time series champion Keith Rauch second and Luke Icke third.

Tickets are $15 for adults on Saturday and $20 on Sunday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Direct Fireworks, Maupin’s Truck Service, Rapid Cost and Lewis Motors for their continued support of the event.

TBJ PROMOTIONS –

TBJ Promotions is in its 12th year of showcasing marquee events. The featured event in 2021 is the 6th annual Midget Round Up, which is May 29-30 at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan. For more information, visit http://www.TBJPromotions.com.