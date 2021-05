BEAVER DAM, Wisc. (May 28, 2021) — The Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association event scheduled for Friday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds has been postponed due to inclement weather. Dodge County and IRA officials are working on finding a replacement date later in the summer. IRA returns to action on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 at 141 Speedway joined by the Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints.

