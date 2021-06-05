Charlie Schultz Wins at the Speedrome

INDAIANAPOLIS (June 5, 2021) — Charlie Schultz won the Must See Racing sprint car series feature Saturday at the Indianapolis Speedrome. Schultz won the 100-lap affair over Joe Liguori, Nolan Allison, Dylan Watson, and Adam Blitz.
Must See Racing Sprint Car Series
Indianapolis Speedrome
Indianapolis, Indiana
Saturday June 5, 2021
Feature (100 Laps):
1. 9S-Charlie Schultz
2. 13-Joe Liguori
3. 16-Nolan Allison
4. 12-Dylan Watson
5. 8A-Adam Biltz
6. 7-Tom Jewell
7. 48-Jacob Dolinar
8. 11-Tom Geren
9. 21-Todd McQuillan
10. 4-Anthony Linkenhonker
11. 26-Jeff Bloom
12. 8-Anthony McCune
13. 88-Jimmy McCune