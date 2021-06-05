Charlie Schultz Wins at the Speedrome

INDAIANAPOLIS (June 5, 2021) — Charlie Schultz won the Must See Racing sprint car series feature Saturday at the Indianapolis Speedrome. Schultz won the 100-lap affair over Joe Liguori, Nolan Allison, Dylan Watson, and Adam Blitz.

Must See Racing Sprint Car Series

Indianapolis Speedrome

Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday June 5, 2021

Feature (100 Laps):

1. 9S-Charlie Schultz

2. 13-Joe Liguori

3. 16-Nolan Allison

4. 12-Dylan Watson

5. 8A-Adam Biltz

6. 7-Tom Jewell

7. 48-Jacob Dolinar

8. 11-Tom Geren

9. 21-Todd McQuillan

10. 4-Anthony Linkenhonker

11. 26-Jeff Bloom

12. 8-Anthony McCune

13. 88-Jimmy McCune