Schultz and Bloom Win Qualifying Races at the Speedrome

INDANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 4, 2021) — Charlie Schultz and Jeff Bloom won qualifying races Friday night at the Indianapolis Speedrome with the Must See Racing sprint car series. Schultz from Lorain, Ohio won the first qualifier over Nolan Allison and Dylan Watson. Bloom, the veteran driver from Bangor, Michigan, topped Adam Biltz and Jimmy McCune for the win in the second qualifier.

Must See Racing Sprint Car Series

Indianapolis Speedrome

Indianapolis, Indiana

Friday, June 4, 2021

Fast Qualifier: Nolan Allison, 11.268 (NTR)

Dash: Joe Ligouri

Heat Race Winner: Charlie Schultz

Qualifying Race #1:

1. Charlie Schultz

2. Nolan Allison

3. Dylan Watson

4. Tom Jewell

5. Rick Holley

6. Todd McQuillan

7. Jacob Dolinar

Qualifying Race #1:

1. Jeff Bloom

2. Adam Biltz

3. Jimmy McCune

4. Joe Liguori

5. Eddie VanMeter

6. Tom Geren

7. Anthony Linkenhoker