Blake Carrick Bags First Placerville Speedway Win of 2021

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night, Blake Carrick was relentless on the thick Placerville Speedway cushion, as he was able to breakthrough and score his first win at the famed ¼ mile bullring, since picking up the Mark Forni Classic last season.

“I don’t know what else to say other than a big thank you to my team,” Blake Carrick said. “The track really reminded me of the conditions last year when we won, so I figured I’d pound the top and hope for the best.”

Timing in 15th fastest in qualifying time trials, Carrick would just make the inversion in heat race action and put the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 38b entry on the front row. Taking full advantage of the prime starting spot, the Lincoln, CA chauffeur raced to the win and not only put himself in the feature event, also earned a spot in the coveted redraw.

Pulling the six pill, Carrick would line up on the outside of the third row for the 25-lap Kings Meats Night feature event. Working the high side from the race’s onset, Carrick would slowly work his way into third by the race’s halfway point as the race got underway in an extended green flag run.

A caution on lap 13 would see Carrick line up behind the lead duo of Kyle Offill and Shane Hopkins, but a lap later Hopkins would retire with mechanical issues and put Carrick on the front row for the restart.

Lining up on the outside, Offill would continue to work the bottom to perfection, but Carrick was able to build his momentum up and surge to the lead on the 15th lap.

Looking strong out front, a final stoppage would come on the 19th lap and would force the the field into one final double-file restart. While Offill hung with Carrick, Carrick would ultimately break away and race his way to the win, and take home a meat box valued at $250 courtesy of Kings Meats in Diamond Springs, CA.

“I saw Shane Hopkins working the top too and thought we would hook up in a battle for position, but he had issues that knocked him out of the race which totally sucks for them,” Carrick said. “I kept digging up there, and it worked out. It feels good to get back in victory lane at Placerville Speedway.”

Blake Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

ON TAP: Blake Carrick will return to action at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night for the 30th Annual Dave Bradway Jr Memorial.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-27, Wins-2, Top 5’s-7, Top 10’s-17

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Blake Carrick by following him on Twitter @Blake_Carrick21 or @CarrickMotorsp1.