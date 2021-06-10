SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY HOSTING BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL EVENTS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway’s 75th anniversary season of special events will be highlighted by back-to-back national races featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Thursday, June 17, followed by an appearance by the Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Model Series Saturday, June 19. Qualifying for both shows will start at 7:30 p.m.

USAC NATIONAL SPRINTS RETURN FOR FIRST TIME IN 50 YEARS JUNE 17:

For the first time in 50 years, the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series will return to Selinsgrove Speedway at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, as part of the five-race 2021 Eastern Storm Tour. The wingless sprint car doubleheader will also include the USAC East Coast 360 sprint cars.

The first and only appearance by the USAC National Sprints at Selinsgrove was in 1971 when the legendary Mitch Smith of Linglestown, a former Selinsgrove track champion, scored the upset victory against the invading wingless open wheelers!

Thursday night’s rare mid-week race will showcase the mighty 410 wingless sprint cars in a 30-lap main event paying $6,000 to win out of the $24,000-plus purse. The 360 wingless sprint cars, making their second start of the season at the track, will race a 20-lap main event.

Pit gates on June 17 will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5:30 p.m. Adult general admission is set at $25. Students ages 12-17 will be $15 with kids ages 11 and under admitted free general admission. Add $2 for grandstand reserved seats. Pit passes will be $40.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS LATE MODEL SERIES SANCTIONS 23RD NATIONAL OPEN JUNE 19:

The Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Model Series rolls into Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday, June 19, for the 23rd annual Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open at 7:30 p.m. Joining the super late models will be the limited late models.

The 40-lap Late Model Open will pay $10,000 to win and $1,000 to start out of the $50,000-plus purse. This year’s appearance by the World of Outlaws will mark the late model series’ 10th appearance at the Snyder County half-mile oval.

Previous Selinsgrove World of Outlaws winners include Gregg Satterlee (2012), Darrell Lanigan (2013, 2014, 2015, and 2019), Tim McCreadie (2014), Jeff Rine (2017), and Chris Madden (2018). Last year’s World of Outlaws show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Selinsgrove Speedway Late Model National Opens have been won by Chris Shuey (1999, 2001), Kenny Pettyjohn (2000), Dale Kerstetter (2002), Jeff Smith (2003), Scott Haus (2004), Jeff Rine (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2017, 2020), Nick Dickson (2007, 2012), Dan Stone (2010), Rick Eckert (2011), Darrell Lanigan (2013, 2014, 2015, 2019), Billy Moyer Jr. (2016), and Chris Madden (2018).

The limited late models will compete in a 20-lap feature on June 19. Pit gates will open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Adult general admission will be $30. Students ages 12-17 will be $15 with kids ages 11 and under admitted free general admission. Add $2 for grandstand reserved seats. Pit passes will be $40.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY: A Motorsports Tradition for Generations

Selinsgrove Speedway’s grand motorsports tradition began July 20, 1946, when Bill Holland of Philadelphia won the first race. Since that historic day, Holland went on to win the 1949 Indy 500, and many of motorsports’ most famous drivers have turned laps at the iconic half-mile dirt track designed by legendary Hollywood stuntman and race car driver Joie Chitwood. The speedway, celebrating its momentous 75th anniversary in 2021, will continue its legacy of rip-roaring open wheel and stock car racing this season and for future generations!

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook. The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.