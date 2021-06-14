Davey Brown Tribute Race Is June 25, 33rd Annual Mitch Smith Memorial Is July 2

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 31st annual PA Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars will kickoff in a big way, in two weeks, on Friday, June 25 at Williams Grove Speedway when the track presents the Davey Brown Tribute Race as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.

The track will host the series opener on June 25 and then come back one week later with the 33rd annual RHI Magnesita Mitch Smith Memorial on Friday, July 2, also a Diamond Series event.

Both races begin at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

Williams Grove Speedway is one of the original tracks that helped begin the series back in 1991 when Steve Smith Sr. and Don Kreitz Jr. scored inaugural series wins at the oval.

Since then, a total of 36 speedweek races have been run at Williams Grove Speedway with Lance Dewease having claimed the most at five while Fred Rahmer and the late Greg Hodnett both hold four wins on the oval all-time speedweek win list.

This year, the June 25 Williams Grove Brown Tribute series opener will offer a total purse worth more than $26,000 including $6,000 to win a 25-lap main event.

The July 2 Mitch Smith Memorial, still the richest race run during sprint speedweek, will post a total purse of some $40,000 including $15,000 for the winner of the 30-lap affair as presented by RHI Magnesita.

Speedweek fans will get a special treat at the June 25 Brown Tribute series opener when they get the chance to celebrate the life and racing career of Hall of Fame sprint car mechanic Dave Brown Sr.

Several Brown drivers including Cris Eash, Billy Pauch Sr., Lynn Paxton, Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. and brothers PJ and James Chesson will gather to honor Brown during a special pre-race broadcast in the infield.

In addition, former sprint car driver, author and television commentator Brad Doty of Apple Creek, Ohio, will be on hand for a special appearance.

Doty will be on hand along with his popular Bower’s Coal No. 28D sprint car to meet and greet fans while also offering Doty merchandise.

Adult general admission for June 25 is $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10.

Admission on July 2 is $25 for adults and $10 for youth.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Time trials set the heat starting lineups for all speedweek events.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.