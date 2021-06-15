Justyn Cox Scores SCCT Triumph During 30th Dave Bradway, Jr Memorial at Placerville Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Saturday night, Justyn Cox and C&M Motorsports were both able to breathe a sigh of relief as Cox personally scored his first career win with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour, and in doing so, gave his C&M Motorsports their first triumph with the series as well.

“These Sprint Car Challenge Tour wins are so tough to get, and to finally get one during the Bradway of all nights is pretty special,” Justyn Cox said. “We have honestly been really fast all year long, but the last few weeks things have gone our way, and we seemed to have shaken the bad luck bug that was riding along with us.”

With 31 cars checked in for the marquee event at Placerville Speedway that went off in front of a packed house, Cox would time the C&M Motorsports entry in fourth fastest in his qualifying group.

Able to take care of business in his heat race, Cox would grab the win after lining up third which was huge as it also locked him into the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Finishing second in the Dash, Cox would take the green flag from the second position for the 35-lap feature event as he would find himself alongside Kalib Henry.

When the race came to life, Cox would find himself in a torrid battle for the top spot with Henry as the duo raced hard on the slick ¼ mile bullring. Officially leading laps 2-7, Cox would fall back to second on the eighth circuit as Michael Faccinto was able to enter the fray and take over the race’s top spot on an early restart.

Chasing down Faccinto, Cox raced back to the lead after a spirited battle on the 13th lap. Once back out in front, Cox would begin to pull away from the field as the laps clicked down.

Leading the rest of the way, Cox was able to score his second win of the season with C&M Motorsports, his first with the SCCT, and take over the series points lead as the action heads to Petaluma Speedway this weekend.

“I knew we had a really good shot heading into Saturday night, and I am just really happy everything worked out,” Cox added. “Super thankful for everything Cody and Mandi continue to do for my racing career, we have a great piece right now and I am looking forward to more wins in the future.”

The C&M Motorsports team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Barry Lumber, Inc., Lund Construction, Anrak, Legacy Specialties, Inc. PT Shocks, Swartz Diesel, Alturas Tires, and all of their product sponsors for their continued support.

ON TAP: Cox and C&M Motorsports will bet right back to it on Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-17, Wins-2, Top 5’s-5, Top 10’s-14

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with C&M Motorsports by following @PrecisonShocks or @Mandi7C on Twitter.