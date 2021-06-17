Bell Scores Fourth Victory of the Season at Oskaloosa

Robert Bell. - T.J. Buffenbarger Photo

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (June 16, 2021) — Robert Bell won the non-wing sprint car feature Wednesday night at Southern Iowa Speedway. The victory was Bell’s fourth of the year at SIS. Doug Sylvester, A.J. Johnson, and Kelly Graham rounded out the field.

