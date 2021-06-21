Rain at Land of Legends Sets Up CRSA Double Features August 14

By Steven Ovens

(CANANDAIGUA, NY) – With 23 cars filling the Land of Legends Raceway upper pit area, the night was set up to be another exciting show for the Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprints.

Darryl Ruggles, Alysha Bay and Brandyn Griffin all defended home turf in winning their respective heat races. But come intermission, Mother Nature had other ideas as moderate showers faded to constant light rain during the 8:00PM hour.

With the rain persisting and a hard 11:00PM curfew in place, Land of Legends Raceway promoter Paul Cole had no choice but to postpone the remainder of the card. The CRSA Sprints will again return to the Land of Legends, as already scheduled, on Saturday August 14. On that night, “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” will compete in their makeup 20-Lap A-Main followed by an entire new program of qualifying heat races and A-Main.

Next on the schedule for the Super Gen Products CRSA Sprints is a trip to the newly Brett Deyo-promoted Utica-Rome Speedway on Friday June 25. It has been four years since the CRSA Sprints visited “The Home of Heroes.” Last time the traveling stars of the CRSA Sprints visited Utica-Rome, it was current point leader Jeff Trombley who scored the victory.

The CRSA 305 Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products with their Champion Power Equipment located in Newark, NY. Associate sponsors for the 2021 CRSA 305 Sprints include Midstate Basement Authorities, CNY Farm Supply, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, Hoosier Racing Tires, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

SUPER GEN PRODUCTS CRSA SPRINTS @ LAND OF LEGENDS RACEWAY OFFICIAL HEAT RESULTS- Saturday June 19th, 2021:

A MAIN STARTING LINEUP TO BE MADE UP AUGUST 14TH:

1. 48A Alysha Bay

2. 38 Jason Whipple

3. 45 David Ferguson

4. 18C Dan Craun

5. 77 Matt Rotz

6. 66K Erik Karlsen

7. 75 Brandyn Griffin

8. 48JR Darryl Ruggles

9. 2 Randy Years

10. 3A Jeff Trombley

11. 25W Dana Wagner

12. 41J Josh Flint

13. 66 Jordan Hutton

14. 17E Ethan Gray

15. 13T Trevor Years

16. 121 Steve Glover

17. 62 Jacob Lynch

18. 28 Ronnie Greek

19. 53 Bobby Parrow

20. X Dan Bennett

21. 4 Hank Katz

22. 9K Kyle Pierce

23. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr.

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: Postponed to August 14

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: Postponed to August 14

Midstate Basement Authorities “Out of the Basement” Bonus: Postponed to August 14

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 48JR Darryl Ruggles, 25W Dana Wagner, 38 Jason Whipple, 66K Erik Karlsen, 66 Jordan Hutton, 121 Steve Glover, 53 Bobby Parrow, 9K Kyle Pierce

#2: 48A Alysha Bay, 2 Randy Years, 45 David Ferguson, 77 Matt Rotz, 17E Ethan Gray, 62 Jacob Lynch, X Dan Bennett, 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. (DNS)

#3: 75 Brandyn Griffin, 3A Jeff Trombley, 18C Dan Craun, 41J Josh Flint, 13T Trevor Years, 28 Ronnie Greek, 4 Hank Katz