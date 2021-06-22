USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour on Friday, June 25th at Lexington 104 Speedway.

By Pete Walton

Lexington, TN – June 21, 2021 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars headline the 12th annual USCS “Firecracker 100” Sprint Car Speed Spectacular presented by www.RockAuto.com and Wendy’s of Lexington (TN) at Lexington 104 Speedway on this Friday, June 25th at 8pm. The USCS racers will also be joined on the high-speed racing card by the M.S.C.A. 305-Winged Sprint Cars.

The 12th annual USCS “Firecracker 100” Sprint Car Speed and Fireworks spectacular event features the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars plus the M.S.C.A. 305-Winged Sprint Car series. Over forty (40) winged sprint cars are expected to compete with the two series on the high-banks at Lexington 104 Speedway, considered to be the fastest dirt oval in West Tennessee.

In addition to the two sprint car divisions, the Friday night racing format also includes a full program of racing in the GM Performance 602 Late Model Sportsman, Factory Stock/Pure Street and the Outlaw Vintage Car racing divisions. The event also includes a “Salute to Freedom” Fireworks Show to lead into the Independence Day week of celebrating American Freedom.

Pit Gates open at 4:00pm on Friday, June 25th with spectator grandstand gates opening at 5:00pm. Racing action kicks off at 8:00pm. Grandstand general admission pricing is as follows; $20 for adults. Youth from 6 years to 12 years old are $10 and Children 5 years and under are FREE.

Lexington 104 Speedway is located at 2800 Sand Ridge Bargerton Rd., Lexington, Tennessee. The track is located four miles South of Interstate-40 at Exit 101 just off TN-Highway 104. The speedway’s website is www.lexington104speedway.com The speedway’s Facebook page @Lexington Speedway For more event info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097.