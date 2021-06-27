Paulie Colagiovanni Wins Patriot Tour Feature at Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (June 26, 2021) — Paulie Colagiovanni picked up his second feature victory of the weekend by winning the Patriot Sprint Tour feature Saturday night at Fonda Speedway.

Colagiovanni backed up his victory on Friday at Outlaw Speedway by taking advantage of his outside front row position to drive away for the victory.

Danny Varin, Davie Franek, Jordan Thomas, and Chad Miller rounded out the top five.

Patriot Sprint Tour

Fonda Speedway

Fonda, New York

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Feature:

1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni

2. 00-Danny Varin

3. 28f-Davie Franek

4. 79-Jordan Thomas

5. 88c-Chad Miller

6. 98-Joe Trenca

7. 3a-Jeff Trombley

8. 9-Josh Pieniazek

9. 45-Chuck Hebing

10. 90-Matt Tanner

11. 51-Jeremiah Munson

12. 10c-Jeff Cook

13. 5k-Jake Karklin

14. 2-Dave Axton

15. 67-Steve Glover

16. 69k-Floyd Billington

17. 42-Jesse Pruchink

18. 88-Travis Billington

19. 14b-Brett Wright

20. 29-Dalton Herrick

21. 61-Will Hull

22. 99-Mike Kiser