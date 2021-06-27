Paulie Colagiovanni Wins Patriot Tour Feature at Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (June 26, 2021) — Paulie Colagiovanni picked up his second feature victory of the weekend by winning the Patriot Sprint Tour feature Saturday night at Fonda Speedway.
Colagiovanni backed up his victory on Friday at Outlaw Speedway by taking advantage of his outside front row position to drive away for the victory.
Danny Varin, Davie Franek, Jordan Thomas, and Chad Miller rounded out the top five.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Fonda Speedway
Fonda, New York
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Feature:
1. 10-Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 00-Danny Varin
3. 28f-Davie Franek
4. 79-Jordan Thomas
5. 88c-Chad Miller
6. 98-Joe Trenca
7. 3a-Jeff Trombley
8. 9-Josh Pieniazek
9. 45-Chuck Hebing
10. 90-Matt Tanner
11. 51-Jeremiah Munson
12. 10c-Jeff Cook
13. 5k-Jake Karklin
14. 2-Dave Axton
15. 67-Steve Glover
16. 69k-Floyd Billington
17. 42-Jesse Pruchink
18. 88-Travis Billington
19. 14b-Brett Wright
20. 29-Dalton Herrick
21. 61-Will Hull
22. 99-Mike Kiser