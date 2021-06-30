SCCT championship battle charges into the Stockton Dirt Track Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Just seven points separate the top-three in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards standings heading into the first appearance of the season at the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday July 3rd.

The evening of family-fun-entertainment on Independence Day weekend honors the late Roy Lee Van Conett, who passed away in September of last year. Roy Lee was the son of Northern California legend LeRoy Van Conett and did spend time as a driver, however, he was most known as a crew member, Sprint Car historian and a smiling face to all.

The long-time Galt resident was always a supporter of the Stockton Dirt Track and could be seen in recent years selling popcorn under the stands with granddaughter Kailey. Roy’s positive spirit is sorely missed by all who encountered him and we look forward to remembering that on Saturday, the only way he would have wanted, at the dirt track races.

Close and competitive action has been the theme so far this year with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. Through seven events there has been no repeat winner, with seven different drivers standing atop the podium steps. The Nor*Cal Sprint Car scene has witnessed an outstanding campaign thus far, as crowds have been robust and the racing has been fierce.

The always unpredictable Stockton Dirt Track finds Justyn Cox and C&M Motorsports heading into it sitting at the front the Sprint Car Challenge Tour standings. The Clarksburg racer has piloted the familiar No. 7C mount to one victory and six top-10 finishes in the seven events. “The competition has been stout so far with SCCT and we’re happy to be in this position going into Stockton on Saturday,” he commented. “It was huge to win the tour portion of the Bradway in Placerville recently. Hopefully, we can do it again this weekend.”

Cox however, has Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick and Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson breathing down his neck in second and third respectively. Carrick captured the SCCT opener at Placerville in March and is only six slim markers back of the lead going into round eight. The 19-year-old has accumulated a trio of top-five finishes with the tour, including the last two events held. Carrick is also coming off a weekly victory last Saturday in Placerville.

Likewise, Robinson has been a model of consistency this season and is fresh off back-to-back podium efforts with the tour, which includes a runner up last time out. The son of multi-time Civil War champ David Robinson Jr. would love nothing more than to pick off a victory in Stockton to help close the seven-point gap even more. Redding’s Chase Majdic spent time as the Sprint Car Challenge Tour point leader and now ranks fourth, 24-points back of Cox.

Decorated Northern California veteran Sean Becker rounds out the top-five with seven events down. The “Shark” has earned podium finishes in two of the last three SCCT shows contested. Completing the top-10 in the standings are Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez, Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery and Lincoln’s Blake Carrick. Montgomery has been one of the hotter drivers having finished among the top-five in four of the last five races, including a big triumph in Petaluma on June 19th.

Adult tickets this Saturday July 3rd cost $25, while seniors 65+, military with ID and kids 5-12 are $20, children four and under will be free. Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/360-sprint-car-challenge-tour-and-hunt-magneto-wingless-tour-tickets-159553790683 or at the gate on race day. The standard SCCT muffler rule as stated in the rulebook will be in place this weekend.

The pit gate for competitors opens at approximately 3pm, while the front gate for spectators opens at 5. The drivers meeting will be held around 5pm, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and heat races will follow.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

Upcoming Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards Events

Saturday July 3: Stockton Dirt Track (Tribute to Roy Van Conett)

Saturday July 31: Merced Speedway

Saturday August 21: Ocean Speedway in Watsonville (61st Johnny Key Classic)