Jade Hastings Wins NOSA Feature at River Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (July 2, 2021) — Jade Hastings won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Friday night at River Cities Speedway. Brendan Mullen, Austin Pierce, Wade Nygaard, and Jack Croaker rounded out the top five.
Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
River Cities Speedway
Grand Forks, North Dakota
Friday, July 2, 2021
Feature:
1. 8H-Jade Hastings
2. 11M-Brendan Mullen
3. 2A-Austin Pierce
4. 9N-Wade Nygaard
5. 8BALL-Jack Croaker
6. 0-Nick Omdahl
7. 55-Nick Ranten
8. 99-Jordan Graham
9. 17-Zach Omdahl
10. 31-Shane Roemeling
11. 14T-Tim Estenson
12. 20A-Jordan Adams
13. 26-Blake Egeland
14. 14-Tom Egeland
15. 4-Colton Young
16. 10TRB-Bob Martin
17. 41-Travis Strandell
18. 14X-Nick Otto
DNF. 47-Sabrina Hockenson.