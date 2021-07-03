Jade Hastings Wins NOSA Feature at River Cities

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (July 2, 2021) — Jade Hastings won the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association feature Friday night at River Cities Speedway. Brendan Mullen, Austin Pierce, Wade Nygaard, and Jack Croaker rounded out the top five.

Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

River Cities Speedway

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Friday, July 2, 2021

Feature:

1. 8H-Jade Hastings

2. 11M-Brendan Mullen

3. 2A-Austin Pierce

4. 9N-Wade Nygaard

5. 8BALL-Jack Croaker

6. 0-Nick Omdahl

7. 55-Nick Ranten

8. 99-Jordan Graham

9. 17-Zach Omdahl

10. 31-Shane Roemeling

11. 14T-Tim Estenson

12. 20A-Jordan Adams

13. 26-Blake Egeland

14. 14-Tom Egeland

15. 4-Colton Young

16. 10TRB-Bob Martin

17. 41-Travis Strandell

18. 14X-Nick Otto

DNF. 47-Sabrina Hockenson.