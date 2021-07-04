Netto Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Cal. (July 3, 2021) — D.J. Netto won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Colby Copeland, Shane Golobic, Ryan Robinson, Michael Faccinto rounded out the top five. Shawn Jones won the non-wing sprint car feature.

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, California

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Feature:

1. 88N-D.J. Netto

2. 5V-Colby Copeland

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 14W-Ryan Robinson

5. 5H-Michael Faccinto

6. 20-Chase Johnson

7. 5T-Ryan Timms

8. 38B-Blake Carrick

9. 83T-Tanner Carrick

10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

11. 7C-Justyn Cox

12. 88A-Joey Ancona

13. X1-Andy Forsberg

14. 7P-Jake Andriotti

15. 2X-Chase Majdic

16. 35-Sean Becker

17. 78-Brett Barney

18. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

20. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery

21. 32-Caden Sarale

22. 2XM-Max Mittry

23. 4-Jodie Robinson

24. 41-Corey Day

Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 14-Shawn Jones

2. 12-Jarrett Soares

3. 9-Cody Fendley

4. 6K-Daniel Whitley

5. 17-Jake Morgan

6. 1JR-Tim Sherman Jr.

7. 2STX-Brent Steck

8. 11-Cameron Martin

9. 3F-Jacob Tuttle

10. 13W-Jacob Williams

11. 33-Heath Holdsclaw

12. 50-Tony Bernard

13. 36-Bob Newberry

14. 60-Scott Clough

15. 3R-Bob Davis

16. 32-DJ Johnson

17. 22JR-Braidon Moniz

18. 51-Shane Hopkins