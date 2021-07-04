Netto Wins Sprint Car Challenge Tour Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Cal. (July 3, 2021) — D.J. Netto won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour feature Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Colby Copeland, Shane Golobic, Ryan Robinson, Michael Faccinto rounded out the top five. Shawn Jones won the non-wing sprint car feature.
Stockton Dirt Track
Stockton, California
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Feature:
1. 88N-D.J. Netto
2. 5V-Colby Copeland
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 14W-Ryan Robinson
5. 5H-Michael Faccinto
6. 20-Chase Johnson
7. 5T-Ryan Timms
8. 38B-Blake Carrick
9. 83T-Tanner Carrick
10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
11. 7C-Justyn Cox
12. 88A-Joey Ancona
13. X1-Andy Forsberg
14. 7P-Jake Andriotti
15. 2X-Chase Majdic
16. 35-Sean Becker
17. 78-Brett Barney
18. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
20. 83V-Kaleb Montgomery
21. 32-Caden Sarale
22. 2XM-Max Mittry
23. 4-Jodie Robinson
24. 41-Corey Day
Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 14-Shawn Jones
2. 12-Jarrett Soares
3. 9-Cody Fendley
4. 6K-Daniel Whitley
5. 17-Jake Morgan
6. 1JR-Tim Sherman Jr.
7. 2STX-Brent Steck
8. 11-Cameron Martin
9. 3F-Jacob Tuttle
10. 13W-Jacob Williams
11. 33-Heath Holdsclaw
12. 50-Tony Bernard
13. 36-Bob Newberry
14. 60-Scott Clough
15. 3R-Bob Davis
16. 32-DJ Johnson
17. 22JR-Braidon Moniz
18. 51-Shane Hopkins