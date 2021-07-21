Sooner Sprint Series return to Enid Speedway Saturday

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 21, 2021) – Sheldon Barksdale will be hoping to repeat his performance from June 5 when the Sooner Sprint Series rolls into Enid Speedway for the second time this season on Saturday.

Barksdale passed Brandon Jennings early in the feature and raced to his first victory of the season.

Last week Whit Gastineau won at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada to become the fifth different winner this season. Danny Smith, Loyd Clevenger, Dean Drake, Jr. have also logged victories along with Gastineau and Barksdale.

Saturday’s show will pay $1,000 to the winner of the nights feature on the Enid 3/8’s mile oval.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Grandstands at 5 and racing begins at 7:30. A fireworks show will top off the evening.