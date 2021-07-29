USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour re-fires 25th Anniversary schedule this Friday and Saturday

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – July 28, 2021 – After one weekend lost to rain and a planned weekend off for a summer break, the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters re-fires its 25th Anniversary and 2021 sprint car schedule with the two-night USCS Summer Sizzler Sprint Car Shootout at Deep South Speedway in Loxley, Alabama this coming Friday and Saturday, July 30th and 31st. The weather forecast looks promising to add two more completed events to the already contested 30 events for the 2021 season into the books for the USCS racers and teams. This will be the second and final scheduled appearance of the 2021 season at Deep South Speedway for the USCS contingent.

The racing format each night will include the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash, Qualifying heat races and main events. The Friday night main event contest is scheduled for 25 laps in the main event with the driver to park in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane receiving $2000 for his winning efforts. On Saturday night the distance in the main event is scheduled for 30 trips around Deep South Speedway’s 3/8 mile oval and the www.RockAuto.com feature pays $2400 to win. A weekend sweep of the events offers $4600 up for grabs for to two nights including Dash wins.

Two of the Nation’s most well recognized and legendary sprint car drivers lead the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car driver contingent into the South Alabama speedway this weekend. Leading the current USCS National point standings is 2015 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio who is chasing his first USCS National title. On Smith’s heels less than thirty points back in the standings is 13-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee, Gray in addition to his 13 USCS National titles, has a large stack of USCS regional series titles and 94 career stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane.

In addition to the Smith/Gray veteran duo a strong contingent of young and veteran talent from 7 states is entered and expected to compete. Also on the action-packed racing card each night will be four of Deep South Speedway’s most popular divisions.

Deep South Speedway is located at 32971 Highway 59, Loxley AL 36551. The track phone is 850-6098-7868.Their information is on Facebook @DeepSouthSpeed . For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call 770-865-6097 The USCS Facebook page is USCS Racing.You can follow USCS on Twitter @uscsracing