Badger Returns to Plymouth Dirt Track on Saturday

By Quinn McCabe

July 30, 2021, Sun Prairie, WI– The Badger Midget Series will open the double-header reunion weekend at a Wisconsin fan-favorite. The Plymouth Dirt Track lines up next on the schedule for the Badger Midget Series on Saturday Night July 31, 2021.

The fans will be in for a special open-wheel extravaganza at the Plymouth Dirt Track this weekend. The event will feature the Badger Midget Series, the IRA Bumper to Bumper Outlaw Sprint Car Series, and PDTR/MSA Sprint Car Series. Grandstand gates open at 4:00 pm, with cars on track one hour later. The three divisions appear several times during the season at the same venue, but this marks the one event during the 2021 season all three race on the same track on the same night!

The Plymouth Dirt Track last hosted the Badger Midget Series in 2019, with Jack Routson picking up the victory. He will be back in the RAB Racing #57 to defend his win. Zach Boden, second in series points, has several victories at the track in a micro-sprint, but will be looking to pick one up in a midget on Saturday night.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 1039; 2. Zach Boden 696; 3. Lamont Critchett 655; 4. Kyle Stark 625; 5. Mike Stroik 581; 6. Andy Baugh 547 7. Kevin Olson 507; 8. Kyle Koch 480; 9. Kurt Mayhew 457; 10. Kevin Douglas 4302

