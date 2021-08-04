Know Before You Go – On- Site Parking

From Knoxville Raceway

On-site parking for the My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank is limited.

Lot D will be available for fan parking on Thursday and Friday only. Please use the Larson St. entrance to access Lot D.

On-site handicapped parking is available at the south entrance of the track. Handicapped parking is first come-first served. Parking spots can not be reserved or pre-paid.

On-site parking is $10 each night.

Off-site parking is available at nearly all businesses adjacent to the track. Options for off-site parking include:

Former Pamida Building – 1302 N. Lincoln St.

Celebrate Church – 1005 N. Lincoln St.

Ideal Ready Mix – 622 N. Lincoln St.

Hy-Vee – 809 W. Rock Island St.

Youngs Park – 526 N. Lincoln St.