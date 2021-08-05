Macon Speedway Hosting “Jack Hewitt Night’ August 21st Featuring POWRi Midgets

From Adam Mackey

MACON, Ill. (August 5, 2021) — The biggest racing weekend in Central Illinois is coming up Friday, August 20-Sunday, August 22 with MOWA Sprints at Lincoln Speedway Friday night, State Fair Races in Springfield Saturday and Sunday, and the POWRi Midgets at Macon Speedway Saturday night. The Macon Speedway event will now be known as “Jack Hewitt Night”, set for Saturday, August 21 as the open wheel cars of POWRi make their second appearance of the season.

Hewitt is a two-time champion of the USAC Silver Crown Series as well as a former titlist of the All Star Circuit of Champions. In addition, Hewitt was the 1998 winner of the Eldora 4-Crown Nationals, winning features in USAC Sprints, Midgets, and Silver Crown as well as the UMP Modifieds.

Those who did not have the pleasure of watching Hewitt race may know him from the heated video interview that has gone viral on the web. The interview, laced with some NSFW language, has been viewed over 1,000,000 times on Facebook alone. It has also led to a line of apparel and souvenirs. That interview just happened to take place at, you guessed it, Macon Speedway.

The August 21st event at Macon Speedway will feature Hewitt as the grand marshal. He will be on hand, greeting fans, selling books and apparel, signing autographs, telling stories, and taking in some great Macon Speedway action.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be competing in the Camfield Memorial while the POWRi Micros, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, and Hornets are scheduled to race.

For more information and further updates, visit www.maconracing.com.