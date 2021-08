Borden Breaks Through for Williams Grove Feature Victory

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (August 6, 2021) — Devon Borden’s perseverance paid off Friday picked up his first career Williams Grove Speedway feature victory. Bordern traveled from his home in Raymond, Washington to race his own car in Central Pennsylvania earlier in the season, eventually leading to an opportunity with Heffner Racing to compete in Central Pennsylvania full time. After coming close on several occasions Borden sealed the deal topping Lance Dewease for the victory. Chase Dietz, Tyler Ross, and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 5, 2021

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 27-Devon Borden

2. 69k-Lance Dewease

3. 39-Chase Dietz

4. 5-Tyler Ross

5. 51-Freddie Rahmer

6. 1w-Aaron Bollinger

7. 10-Zeb Wise

8. 27s-Alan Krimes

9. 99m-Kyle Moody

10. 44-Dylan Norris

11. 4r-Doug Hammaker

12. 11t-Tj Stutts

13. 98-Jared Esh

14. 21-Matt Campbell

15. 67-Justin Whittal

16. 47-Jordan Givler

17. 1x-Chad Trout

18. 25-Tyler Bear

19. 4l-Dwight Leppo

20. 12d-Steven Downs

21. 22-Bryn Gohn

22. 2a-Todd Allen

23. 23-Chris Arnold

24. 1m-Mark Smith