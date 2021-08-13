2-night USCS Senoia Summer Nationals XII kicks off Friday night

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – August 12, 2021 – The two-night 12th annual USCS Senoia Summer Nationals kicks off this Friday night 8/13 headlined by the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters

The USCS Outlaw Tgubder Tour winged sprint cars will contest a complete sprint car racing format including time trials, heat races, the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash and a Main Event on Friday night.

On Saturday 8/14 the USCS Sprint Car drivers return for the weekend finale with a similar format.

Each night also features the www.RockAuto.com USCS Mini Sprint, Late Model and Stock Car divisions racing a complete format with main events. Hot laps begin at 7pm each night with racing action at 7:30pm.

For more Senoia Raceway info please visit www.senoiaraceway1969.com

For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com