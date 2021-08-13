LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENT. . . ALL STAR SPRINTS THUNDER CUP

By Robert Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA AUGUST 12, 2021 . . . . . . . The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns to the Grandview Speedway on Thursday night, August 26 when the All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints Cars join the 358 Modifieds. For the fifth consecutive year, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA is the sponsor of this event. A hefty $6,000 will go to the winner of the 35 lap 410 Sprint feature along with the prestigious Thunder Cup, won last year by Danny Dietrich. After a series of qualifying events, the 358 Modifieds will battle in a thirty lap feature paying $3,000 to the winner. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post an additional $1,500 bonus to any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner. Gates open at 5 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM

Many race fans take advantage of the Thunder on the Hill Advance Ticket program. Fans with advance tickets may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM providing them with choice seating. There are no reserved seats. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night at 4:30 PM. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

Thunder on the Hill welcomes a new sponsor to this event, Clever Girl Winery who posted a $150 bonus plus a 3 pack of wine for the 410 sprint fast time qualifier of the night. Clever Girl Winery offers wine tastings Friday through Sunday, at their Bangor, PA location. Please visit their website at www.clevergirlwinery.com. The time everyone will be shooting to beat is 11.243, the 410 one lap track record is held by Aaron Reutzel set back on 8/23/2018.

Likely 410 Sprint entries include Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney of Indianapolis, IN, Cory Eliason from Visalia, CA, Hunter Schuerenberg of Sikestm, MO, Cap Henry from Bellevue, OH, Zeb Wise of Angola, IN, Bill Balog of North Pole, AK, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN, Kyle Reinhardt of Neptune City, NJ and Rick Abreu, St Helena, CA. From Team PA Posse, defending Thunder Cup winner Danny Dietrich is expected in the field along with Freddie Rahmer, Brandon Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Ryan Smith, TJ Stutts, Lucas Wolfe, Austin Bishop and Justin Whittal to name a few potential entries.

Potential Modified entries looking for that first win and the $1,500 PPB bonus include Kyle Weiss, Dylan Swinehart, Brian Hirthler, Dominick Buffalino, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer, Tim Buckwalter and Ryan Krachun to name a few. The attractive $3,000 payday in the 30 lap modified feature is of interest to past Thunder winners to include Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Kevin Hirthler, Rick Laubach, Mike Gular, Brett Kressley Danny Bouc and Kenny Gilmore. To be eligible for the posted bonus, drivers are asked to pre-enter by calling 443 513 4456. There is no entry fee.

Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.

2021 Thunder on the Hill Race Dates

Thursday, August 26 Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints Thunder Cup & 358 Modifieds* 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 16 MODS at the MADHOUSE Big Block/358 Modified Triple Roaring 20’s & Sportsman 6 PM

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688