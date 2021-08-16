Dussel’s Late Race Pass Secures Fremont FAST Win

By Aaron Fry

Bradner, Ohio’s Nate Dussel gave up an early lead, allowing series point leader, Cale Conley, to show the way through traffic for 20 laps. Then, with 2 laps remaining, Dussel drove the George Dussel Racing car number one past Conley to secure the win in the 30 lap, Ti22 Performance FAST main event at Fremont Speedway Saturday night.

Twenty-three FAST 410 winged sprint cars signed in for action and were split into 3 heat race groups. Cole Macedo, Dussel and DJ Foos were fastest qualifiers in their respective groups. Heat race wins went to Caleb Griffith, Conley and Troy Vaccaro. The Fremont Fair Board promoters agreed to start all 23 cars in the 30 lap main event, eliminating the B-Main.

Troy Vaccaro and Nate Dussel would bring the field to green with Dussel grabbing the initial lead, surviving a pair of early cautions for Cole Macedo on lap 4 and Josh Turner on lap 7. Back under green, Vienna, West Virginia’s Cale Conley was able to get by for the race lead and would go on to lead from lap 8 through lap 28, encountering heavy traffic. Dussel patiently waited to strike when the time was right. Working lap 29, he found the grip to get past the Ravici Racing 3c of Conley, going on to lead the final 2 trips past the line.

Conley held on for second place with FAST point runner-up Lee Jacobs completing the podium finishers. Trey Jacobs had a great run from 13th to finish 4th while July 31st FAST Fremont winner, DJ Foos completed the top 5. The balance of the top 10 were Byron Reed, Zeth Sabo, Stuart Brubaker. Caleb Griffith and Brian Smith.

Cale Conley retains the Ti22 Performance FAST points lead over Lee Jacobs and Jordan Harble. Next up is this Saturday, August 21 at Waynesfield Raceway Park in another $4,000 to win / $400 to start main event.

NAPA of Fremont – Heat 1: 1. 33M-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[4] ; 3. 5R-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3] ; 5. 3j-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 6. 22M-Dan McCarron[6] ; 7. 2p-Ricky Peterson[8] ; 8. 14R-Sean Rayhall[7]

Helms Construction – Heat 2: 1. 3c-Cale Conley[1] ; 2. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 3. 19-Chris Windom[2] ; 4. 1-Nate Dussel[4] ; 5. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 6. 5H-Jordan Harble[8] ; 7. 4T-Josh Turner[6] ; 8. 7-Alex Aldrich[7]

TheCushion.com – Heat 3: 1. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[1] ; 2. 2+-Brian Smith[2] ; 3. 28m-Conner Morrell[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 5j-Jake Hesson[7] ; 6. 87-Paul Dues[6] ; 7. 2-AJ Aldrich[5]

Ti22 Performance – A Main: 1. 1-Dussel[2] ; 2. 3c-Conley[4] ; 3. 81-L.Jacobs[7] ; 4. 3j-T.Jacobs[13] ; 5. 16-Foos[6] ; 6. 5R-Reed[9] ; 7. 1H-Sabo[14] ; 8. 35-Brubaker[12] ; 9. 33M-Griffith[5] ; 10. 2+-Smith[8] ; 11. 5j-Hesson[15] ; 12. 19-Windom[10] ; 13. 28m-Morrell[11] ; 14. 22M-McCarron[16] ; 15. 7T-Vaccaro[1] ; 16. 5H-Harble[17] ; 17. 2p-Peterson[19] ; 18. 87-Dues[18] ; 19. 2-Aldrich[21] ; 20. 4T-Turner[20] ; 21. 14R-Rayhall[22] ; 22. 7-Aldrich[23] ; 23. 18-Macedo[3]

The Bridge Restaurant – Hard Charger: 3j-T.Jacobs +9

Kear’s Speed Shop – Hard Luck: 14R-Rayhall

All Star Performance – Sweet Move: 81-L.Jacobs