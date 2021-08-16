LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT JOIN BIG THUNDER EVENT AT GRANDVIEW WITH ALL STAR 410 SPRINTS

Bob Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA AUGUST 15, 2021 . . . . . . . The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents one of their biggest shows of the season, the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment All Star 410 Sprint Thunder Cup and the 358 Modified Doubleheader on Thursday night, August 26 at the Grandview Speedway. The Thunder Cup for the 410 Sprints will offer $6,000 to the winner, $1,150 for tenth and $550 just to take the green flag in the 35 lap feature. For the Modifieds, bonus money from both Pioneer Pole Buildings and GT Radiators will sweeten the pot with $5,000 offered to any first time Modified Thunder on the Hill winner and $3,500 to any repeat modified winner in the 30 lap feature. GT Radiators added $200 to the runner position in the feature and posted $100 to each Modified heat race winner. To be eligible for the bonus, drivers are required to pre enter the event by calling 443 513 4456. There is no entry fee.

This is the fifth consecutive season that Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA will be the event sponsor of the Thursday night, August 26 All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprints & 358 Modifieds at the Grandview Speedway. Brian Levan and his team from Levan Machine & Truck Equipment always have a strong presence at this event and August 26 will be no different. Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service machine shop and custom truck up-fitting center for Central Pennsylvania. For full details on all of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment products and services log onto www.levanmachine.com Be sure to stop by the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment display in the grandstand area on race night.

The All Star 410 sprints will open the show with the Clever Girl Winery Time Trials paying $150 to the fast time of the night. The Sprints will continue with qualifying events all leading up to the 35 lap $6,000 to win Thunder Cup. For the Modifieds, they will complete in a series of qualifying events building to their 30 lap feature event. The Pioneer Pole Building first time winners bonus proved to be very exciting in the August 3 Thunder event, when the bonus enticed at least four first time winners who were racing in the top five in the closing laps. Race time is set for 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM.

Many race fans take advantage of the Thunder on the Hill Advance Ticket program. Fans with advance tickets may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM providing them with choice seating. There are no reserved seats. Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night at 4:30 PM. We ask that you please bring exact change. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

Some likely 410 sprint entries include Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney of Indianapolis, IN, Cory Eliason from Visalia, CA, Hunter Schuerenberg of Sikestm, MO, Cap Henry from Bellevue, OH, Zeb Wise of Angola, IN, Bill Balog of North Pole, AK, Paul McMahan, Nashville, TN, Kyle Reinhardt of Neptune City, NJ and Rick Abreu, St Helena, CA. Possible PA Posse entries could include defending Thunder Cup winner Danny Dietrich along with Freddie Rahmer, Brandon Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Kyle Moody, Ryan Taylor, Ryan Smith, TJ Stutts, and Lucas Wolfe just to name a few.

Modified drivers hungry for that first win paying $5,000 for 30 laps include Kyle Weiss, Dylan Swinehart, Brian Hirthler, Dominick Buffalino, Mike Lisowski, Craig Whitmoyer, Tim Buckwalter and Ryan Krachun to name a few. The attractive $3,500 payday in the 30 lap modified feature is of interest to past Thunder winners to include Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Duane Howard, Kevin Hirthler, Rick Laubach, Mike Gular, Brett Kressley and Kenny Gilmore.

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Pioneer was founded in 1998, and has since built their business and quality reputation on providing customers with top quality buildings at very competitive prices. Pioneer Pole Buildings is located on South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA. For more information, please call 888-448-2505.

GT Radiator Repair specializes in automotive radiators, including antique car radiators and commercial truck radiators. GT Radiators is also your source for farm radiator service, industrial radiator repair, oil coolers, and any other heat exchange units. For auto, truck or heavy equipment radiator needs, contact Harry or George Turner at GT Radiators.

And a new sponsor to this event, Clever Girl Winery have posted a $150 bonus plus a 3 pack of wine for the 410 sprint fast time. Clever Girl Winery offers wine tastings Friday through Sunday, at their Bangor, PA location. Please visit their website at www.clevergirlwinery.com. The time everyone will be shooting to at is 11.243, the 410 sprint quick lap set by Aaron Reutzel set back on 8/23/2018.

Adult admission tickets are $30, Children 6 to 11 are $10, Children 5 and under will be admitted free. The pit fee is $40, and a license is not required.