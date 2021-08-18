Brian Brown Wins Third Career Knoxville Nationals Preliminary Night

Inside Line Promotions

– KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 16, 2021) – Brian Brown won a NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores preliminary night for the third time in his career and he made the A Main during the finale of the crown jewel event for the 11th time last week at Knoxville Raceway.

Aug. 12 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Qualifying: 11; Heat race: 4 (8); Feature: 1 (4).

“The rain put a little damper on the pre-race with getting started late, but I felt like the Dunkin’s did a great job of giving us an awesome track as always,” Brown said. “I got to overthinking it in qualifying and we were too free. I talked Danny into doing something that hasn’t been in our arsenal the last month and it didn’t work. We still were 11th quick, which was better than ninth or 10th because you started on the outside of the third row instead of the inside of the fourth row. We were able to go sixth to fourth on the first lap of the heat race and almost got into third. We settled in and tried not to do anything dumb since we were locked into the A Main.

“In the feature we got a decent start on the third one and got to second. We chased Sam (Hafertepe Jr.) and pulled the trigger on him to get the lead. My car was really, really good. As that race went on you could pay attention to the board and see the No. 57 moving up spot by spot.

“We had a lot of cautions. It gets you out of your rhythm, but it also gets you out of traffic. However, it puts you in a spot where it opens your nose up for restarts. If you spin your tires one time it gives guys like Brent Marks an opportunity to make something happen. I knew I needed to run as hard as I could for 25 laps. Danny, Nate, Tye, my dad and my grandpa gave me a car that was capable of winning and we made the most of it. It was great to happen on Wolfe Eye Clinic Night as well since they are a partner. It was a special night. We had people from Casey’s, FVP, Ditzfeld, JD Welding, Housby, K1, Bell, Waldinger, MC Power, Tom from Smiley’s. The list goes on and on. It was great to be able to celebrate with so many of our great partners.”

Aug. 14 – Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa – Feature: 20 (9).

“I felt really good,” Brown said. “I looked at it like it was two 25-lap races. In the first one try to run fourth or fifth. Then in the second one start fourth or fifth and challenge for the win. The way the track played out it wasn’t in the cards. I got a decent start, but got tight off turn two and lost a couple of spots. I got in line on the bottom and waited for the track to open up. At the midway stop I felt we were going to challenge for a top five. Once we restarted I was already a little tight. Logan (Schuchart) got by me and went to run the top. It got the air off me and I was along for the ride. He didn’t do anything wrong. It was just an unfortunate ending to our Knoxville Nationals, but it was a good Knoxville Nationals for us.”

52 races, 6 wins, 15 top fives, 27 top 10s, 36 top 15s, 45 top 20s

