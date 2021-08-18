Justin Sanders Scores 17th Win

PETERSEN MEDIA

Justin Sanders’ 2021 season continues to impress as the Aromas, CA driver pocked another win over the weekend to bring his total up to 17 overall and nine at Ocean Speedway with a double-header weekend on tap.

“We kind of hit a lull a couple of weeks ago where some of our misfortune turned to bad luck, but we seem to be doing all the right things again,” Sanders said. “We have a really good car, and hopefully we can keep this rolling into Johnny Key Classic weekend.”

Friday night at Ocean Speedway, Sanders didn’t miss a beat again as he continues to dominate the competition at the Santa Cruz County bullring. Timing the North County Plastering/Alkaline88/Andy’s Construction backed No. 17 mount in third fastest in qualifying time trials, Sanders would proceed to finish second in heat race competition.

Lining up on the front row of the Dash, Sanders would jump out to pick up the win and find himself on the pole for the 30-lap feature event as he was in search of his ninth feature event win at the track he calls home.

When the feature event came to life, Sanders would actually settle into second as fellow front row starter, Chase Johnson, was able to get the jump and lead the way early.

Running in second, Sanders was patient as the field quickly reached the back of the pack and began the lapping process. As he ran second, the leader would run into issues on the sixth lap and it would hand the top spot over to Sanders with still 24-laps remaining in the race.

Once out in front, the only thing that could seemingly slow Sanders on this night was a myriad of cautions that were sprinkled through the course of the feature event. Nailing his restarts, Sanders would not be denied on this night was he was able to cruise to his 17th overall win of the 2021 season.

“We had some things go our way in the first few laps of the feature, but I think we had a really good car that was good enough to win either way,” Sanders said. “It has been a fun couple of weeks, and really excited to get two more races at Ocean this weekend.”

Justin and his team would like to thank North County Plastering, Alkaline88, Andy’s Construction, Roadside 24hr Service, Wicked Cushion, Roger’s Diner, Factory Kahne, BG Labels and Tee’s, Walker Performance Filtration, Dixon and Son Tires, Ernie’s Service Center, East Lake Village, FK Rod Ends, Triple X Race Co., DMI, Keizer Wheels, Wings Unlimited, Ti64 Titanium, AIS Heating and Sheet Metal, Fred Lint and Family, JonSan Racing, Sandblast Service, G&N Construction, Steitz Towing, Durden Construction, Ernie’s Service Center, and Steve Duppman Racing for their continued support in 2021.

ON TAP: Sanders will be back in action at Ocean Speedway this Friday and Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-41, Wins-17, Top 5’s-25, Top-10’s-29

