Driever Produces Second ASCS Frontier Region Victory in Last Four Races

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (Aug. 18, 2021) – While Tyler Driever had to wait a couple of years to score his first career sprint car triumph, he didn’t have to wait long for win No. 2.

Three races after recording the monumental first victory Driever drove into Victory Lane last Saturday during the finale of a two-day ASCS Frontier Region event at Sweetwater Speedway. The win, combined with a fifth-place finish on Friday, added to his lead in the ASCS Frontier Region championship standings.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” he said. “I feel more confident in myself. It’s cool being a two-time main event winner with the series.”

The doubleheader started on Friday with a run from seventh to fourth place in a heat race, which earned enough points for Driever to make the feature redraw. He pulled the No. 6 to start the race on the outside of the third row.

“I didn’t feel too good as I was getting in my car,” he said. “I felt kind of sick. As soon as I hit the track I got really sick. I managed to finish the race. We went checkered, but the officials threw the red and called it back to the previous lap so we’d have a green-white-checkered finish. By then my stomach was bad and I had to get out of the car. I had to use the restroom and they docked me a spot because I got out of my car. It was a pretty uneventful night other than that.”

Driever had climbed to fourth before he was docked one position for exiting his car during the red flag. The fifth-place result was his sixth top five of the season.

The event wrapped up on Saturday with another strong showing as Driever won his heat race from the pole position. This time he grabbed the No. 2 in the feature redraw to line up on the outside of the front row.

“I didn’t really know what to expect because there were some good drivers there,” he said. “The track was dead slick and we were the first main event out. On the first green flag lap we felt rubber down low. I didn’t know if I’d be able to pick off the leader. We went yellow and on the restart the motor stumbled and I got passed. We didn’t complete a lap so I got my spot back. I managed to make my car restart better the next time and we stayed with the leader. We caught traffic and I was able to get underneath the leader. From there it was staying consistent and trying not to get hung up by lapped cars.”

Driever’s move in the second half of the feature pushed his lead in the ASCS Frontier Region standings to 53 points with eight races remaining.

He plans to take this weekend off before the next ASCS Frontier Region doubleheader, which is Aug. 27 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont., and Aug. 28 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 13 – Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wyo. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 5 (6).

Aug. 14 – Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs, Wyo. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

22 races, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 11 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 16 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Aug. 27 at Gallatin Speedway in Belgrade, Mont., and Aug. 28 at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., with the ASCS Frontier Region

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – zMAX Race Products

zMAX Race Products is part of a line of top-notch lubricants produced for street cars, heavy duty, firearms, marine, four cycle and two cycle, and aviation. For more information, visit https://www.zmax.com/.

“We’ve been using zMAX Race Products since we started sprint car racing in 2019,” Driever said. “Their oil is top of the line. We also use their wax, contact cleaner and degreaser. All of their products work really well.”

Driever would also like to thank Project Filter Idaho Fights Tobacco, Conrad & Bischoff, Larson-Miller Medical Waste Disposal Service, Fokus Graphics & Design, Let’s Ride Powersports, King Racing Products, PitStopUSA, K1 RaceGear, Shark Racing Engines and HRP Racing for their continued partnership and offers support to the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.