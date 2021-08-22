Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (August 21, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Garrett Abrams, Tyler Kendall, and Ricky Lewis rounded out the top five.
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Feature:
1. 17-Nick Bilbee
2. 23S-Thomas Meseraull
3. 32-Garrett Abrams
4. 20-Tyler Kendall
5. 11-Ricky Lewis
6. 21-Travis Hery
7. 20R-Tayte Williamson
8. 9-Dustin Webber
9. 4-Drew Abel
10. 5M-Max Adams
11. 76-JJ Hughes
12. 5J-Joss Moffatt
13. 34C-Sterling Cling
14. 39-Kyle May
15. 71W-Callie Wolsiffer
16. 43B-Jacob Beck
17. 27G-Travis Gratzer