Bilbee Wins at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (August 21, 2021) — Nick Bilbee won the sprint car feature Saturday at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Thomas Meseraull, Garrett Abrams, Tyler Kendall, and Ricky Lewis rounded out the top five.

Lawrenceburg Speedway

Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Feature:

1. 17-Nick Bilbee

2. 23S-Thomas Meseraull

3. 32-Garrett Abrams

4. 20-Tyler Kendall

5. 11-Ricky Lewis

6. 21-Travis Hery

7. 20R-Tayte Williamson

8. 9-Dustin Webber

9. 4-Drew Abel

10. 5M-Max Adams

11. 76-JJ Hughes

12. 5J-Joss Moffatt

13. 34C-Sterling Cling

14. 39-Kyle May

15. 71W-Callie Wolsiffer

16. 43B-Jacob Beck

17. 27G-Travis Gratzer